US STOCKS-Wall St falls in broad decline

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks were down on
Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track for its third straight daily
decline as investors digested signs of slowing global growth.
The day's losses were broad, with all ten primary S&P 500
sectors fell on the day, with consumer staples the
weakest on the day, off 0.9 percent.
Wall Street's losses tracked Europe, which was down after
data showed a contraction in French business activity and slower
growth in German manufacturing this month.
The European data "is a little concerning," said David
Lebovitz, global market strategist for J.P. Morgan Funds in New
York. "We didn't expect things to improve there forever and
always, but we are seeing a bit of a slowdown, which is weighing
a bit."
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 104.74
points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,067.94, the S&P 500 was
losing 9.82 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,984.47 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 16.57 points, or 0.37 percent, to
4,511.12.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Millennial Media, rising 21.94 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was Cheetah Mobile, down
12.01 percent.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,191 to 837, for a 2.62-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,859 issues were falling and 810 advancing for a
2.30-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 3 new 52-week highs
and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs
and 126 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)