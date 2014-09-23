US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, S&P 500 falls for third straight day

(Adds futures after the bell; updates volume, prices)
* Indexes: Dow off 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fall further after the bell
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday,
with consumer staples leading the S&P 500 down to its third
straight daily loss, as investors grew concerned about the pace
of global economic growth.
The day's losses were broad, with all ten primary S&P
sectors down. Consumer staples were the weakest on the
day, off 0.9 percent, while industrials lost 0.8
percent.
Wall Street's losses tracked Europe's 1.3 percent
slump after data showed a contraction in French business
activity and slower growth in German manufacturing this month.
The European data "is a little concerning," said David
Lebovitz, global market strategist for J.P. Morgan Funds in New
York. "We didn't expect things to improve there forever and
always, but we are seeing a bit of a slowdown, which is weighing
a bit."
Unrest abroad added an element of caution to the market
after the launch of U.S. air strikes in Syria against Islamic
State fighters. The tension lifted crude oil
prices 0.6 percent to $91.44 per barrel.
"It will be important to see how this issue plays out, but
so far oil has been pretty well behaved," Lebovitz said. "So
long as it remains under $100, markets should be able to take
this in stride. Past that level, it will become a drag on
consumption."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.81 points,
or 0.68 percent, to 17,055.87, the S&P 500 lost 11.52
points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,982.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.00 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,508.69.
The S&P 500 fell for a third consecutive session and closed
below its 14-day moving average for a second straight day, a
sign of weak near-term momentum.
S&P 500 e-mini futures continued to fall after the
bell, hitting their session low of 1,968.25 an hour after the
close following a volume spike.
The Russell 2000 fell 0.9 percent during the normal
session, and the small cap index's 50-day moving average fell
slightly under its 200-day moving average, a condition known as
a "death cross," which many investors view as indicating a
coming bear market.
CarMax Inc was the biggest S&P 500 decliner on the
day, off 9.5 percent to $47.80 after earnings missed
expectations and same-store sales fell from the prior year.
CF Industries jumped 5.3 percent to $269.37 as the
benchmark index's biggest gainer. The fertilizer company is in
talks about a merger of equals with Norway's Yara.
Bed Bath & Beyond rose 6.6 percent to $66.85 in
after-hours trading after the company reported its
second-quarter results, which included a 3.4 percent rise in
same-store sales.
More than two-thirds of stocks traded on both the New York
Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq closed lower on the day. About
6.21 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms, according to
BATS exchange data, compared with the month-to-date average of
about 6 billion.
