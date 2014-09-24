US STOCKS-Bed, Bath & Beyond, Merrimack Pharma surge in premarket

* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
shares were surging in premarket trade, up 24.5 percent
to $8.95 after the company said it reached a deal to develop and
market Merrimack's pancreatic cancer drug outside the U.S. with
Baxter International.
Merrimack said it would receive a $100 million upfront
payment from Baxter and could earn up to $120 million more in
milestone payments for the drug.
Volume of more than 485,000 shares made the stock the second
most actively traded issue on the Nasdaq in premarket trading
and represented over 35 percent of its 10-day average.
Bed, Bath & Beyond shares were trading up 5.4
percent to $66.05 in premarket trading after the home
furnishings retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue as increased discounting and promotions helped attract
more shoppers to its stores.
Should the gains hold throughout the session, it would mark
the biggest percentage jump for the stock since April 2012.
U.S. stock index futures were trading modestly higher on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-session
losing skid, ahead of data on the housing market.
Providing support was a renewed pledge by European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi to keep monetary policy loose for an
extended period to push inflation in the euro zone closer to the
two percent level.
New home sales data for August is due at 10:00 a.m. (1400
GMT). Sales of single-family homes are expected to increase to
430,000 from the 412,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate in
July.
Accenture shares were off 2.7 percent to $78.51 in
premarket trading after posting fourth-quarter results and
forecasting first-quarter revenue largely below analysts'
expectations.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.27
percent, with 159,593 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 12.25 points, or
0.3 percent, in volume of 22,642 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 18,396 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)