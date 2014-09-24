US STOCKS-Housing stocks trim losses after home sales data

* Indexes: Dow, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Housing stocks were modestly
lower on Wednesday, after paring earlier losses following data
that showed new home sales jumped sharply in August.
The PHLX Housing index was down 0.1 percent after
earlier falling as much as 1.3 percent on the back of results at
KB Home.
New home sales rose 18 percent, hitting a six-year high in
August. The report comes after Monday's read on
existing home sales, which unexpectedly dropped 1.8 percent.
KB Home fell 6.1 percent to $15.92 following third-quarter
earnings and sales that missed expectations.
While its results weighed on other names in the sector,
share prices of the latter recovered somewhat following the
data. D.R. Horton Inc fell 0.4 percent to $21.20 while
Beazer Homes was off 0.7 percent at $17.80. Toll
Brothers was flat at $32.27 after earlier falling to its
lowest level since November.
Index snapshot at 10:07 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 0.8 points, or 0.04 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was adding 3.26 points, or 0.07
percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 2.05 points, or 0.01
percent.
* Russell 2000 was adding 0.16 points, or 0.01
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 2.42 points, or 0.17
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 0.09 points, or 0.01
percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)