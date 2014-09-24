US STOCKS-Wall Street rises modestly after testing support level

* Indexes up: Dow, S&P 500 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks were slightly
higher in late morning trading on Wednesday, as the S&P 500
tested a key support level after three sessions of declines.
The benchmark S&P index hit a session low of 1,978.63, just
above the 50-day moving average support level of around 1,976,
before turning higher. The index had fallen below its 14-day
moving average, an indicator of short-term momentum, on Monday
for the first time since Sept. 15.
"They are trying to hold in the 1,980s and not break that
support and close below it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
"There is clearly weakness developing here, there is
definitely selling pressure coming in, it's a matter of (whether
they can) hold that support point coming into the end of the
quarter."
Providing support was a renewed pledge by European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi to keep monetary policy loose for an
extended period to push inflation in the euro zone closer to the
targeted two percent level.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 34.52
points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,090.39, the S&P 500 was
gaining 3.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,986.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 15.70 points, or 0.35 percent, to
4,524.39.
Bed, Bath & Beyond shares were up 6.3 percent at
$66.67 as the best performer on the S&P 500 after the home
furnishings retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue, lifting the S&P retail index up 0.4 percent.
New home sales jumped 18 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 504,000 units in August, well above the 430,000
units forecast and the highest level since May 2008.
Despite the upbeat data, housing stocks were little
changed to add just 0.05 percent, weighed by a 5.7 percent drop
in KB Home to $16 after its third-quarter earnings and
revenue fell short of estimates.
Accenture shares were off 1.4 percent to $78.47
after posting fourth-quarter results and forecasting
first-quarter revenue largely below analysts' expectations.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Green Dot, which surged 11.64 percent after
launching its checking account product at WalMart, while
the largest percentage decliner was GrafTech, down 22.73
percent.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,497 to 1,392, for a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,492 issues were rising and 1,002 falling for a
1.49-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting two new 52-week
highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 11 new
highs and 84 new lows.
