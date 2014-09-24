US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on robust housing data

* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks were higher on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day decline, as
investors sought stocks offering value following a strong report
on the housing market.
The S&P had fallen about 2 percent from a record intraday
high hit on Sept. 19, finding support near its 50-day moving
average on Wednesday and rebounding off that level. While the
benchmark is still under its 14-day average, a sign that
near-term momentum remains weak, the 50-day level could serve as
support and prevent more expansive losses.
Equities were boosted by data that showed new home sales
jumped sharply in August, easing concerns over the sector that
had arisen with Monday's weak report on existing home sales.
"We're having a nice bounce on the housing data, which
hasn't been very good in a while, and people are buying the
recent dip," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York. "This is a market that
continues to attract capital from other asset classes, because
where else can investors go for yield?"
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 85.4
points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,141.27, the S&P 500 was
gaining 7.6 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,990.37 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 26.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to
4,535.32.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Citizens
Financial, up 5.30 percent to $22.64 in its trading
debut.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 1,501 to 1,434, for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,590 issues were rising and 1,014 falling for a
1.57-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 8 new 52-week highs
and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 16 new highs
and 93 new lows.
