US STOCKS-Wall St near session highs as healthcare stocks lead

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks were near session
highs in the latter stages of trading on Wednesday, led by
healthcare stocks after the S&P 500 successfully tested a key
support level following three sessions of declines.
The benchmark S&P index hit a session low of 1,978.63, just
above the 50-day moving average support level of around 1,976,
before turning higher. The index had fallen below its 14-day
moving average, an indicator of short-term momentum, on Monday
for the first time since Sept. 15.
Indexes added to gains and hit session highs after Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said the central
bank should be "exceptionally patient" in removing monetary
policy accommodation at a Peterson Institute conference on labor
market slack.
"We got a little Fed speaking going on it looks like, we had
Evans saying let's not be too quick to raise rates, the market
loves that," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"If you look at the second leg of the rally, (Evans) is
definitely responsible for the second leg."
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 121.17
points, or 0.71 percent, to 17,177.04, the S&P 500 was
gaining 11.45 points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,994.22 and the
Nasdaq Composite was adding 36.10 points, or 0.8
percent, to 4,544.79.
Healthcare was the best performing of the 10 major
S&P sectors, up 1.5 percent, as Gilead Sciences rose
2.7 percent to $108.24 after trial results for the company's HIV
treatment.
Bed, Bath & Beyond shares were up 7.2 percent at
$67.20 as the best performer on the S&P 500 after the home
furnishings retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue, lifting the S&P retail index 1.3 percent.
New home sales jumped 18 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 504,000 units in August, well above the 430,000
units forecast and the highest level since May 2008.
Despite the upbeat data, housing stocks were little
changed to add just 0.1 percent, as gains were curbed by a 6
percent drop in KB Home to $15.95 after its
third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of estimates.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Green Dot, which surged 21.79 percent after
launching its checking account product at WalMart, while
the largest percentage decliner was GrafTech, down 30.98
percent.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 1,691 to 1,291, for a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,670 issues were rising and 974 falling for a
1.71-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs
and 102 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)