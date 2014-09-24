US STOCKS-Cyber-Ark is Nasdaq's biggest gainer in trading debut

* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Cyber-Ark Software Ltd
was the Nasdaq's biggest gainer on Wednesday, with the
stock soaring on massive volume in its trading debut.
The stock opened at $25, well above its initial public
offering price of $16, and added to those gains in afternoon
trading. It last traded up 67 percent at $26.86, on volume of
16.43 million shares, making the Israel-based cybersecurity
software company one of the Nasdaq's most active names.
Cyber-Ark's strong debut follows Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
from last week. That IPO ranks as the world's biggest,
and shares rose 38 percent in their trading debut on Friday.
Index snapshot at 15:02 EDT:
* S&P 500 was rising 15.48 points, or 0.78 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 41.90 points, or 0.93
percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 158.99 points, or 0.93
percent.
* Russell 2000 was adding 9.44 points, or 0.84
percent.
* S&P MidCap was adding 6.7 points, or 0.48 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was gaining 5.38 points, or 0.84
percent.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)