US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data flurry

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
* Futures: Dow up 2 pts, S&P off 0.5 pt, Nasdaq off 2.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, after the S&P 500 notched its biggest gain in a month, ahead of data on the labor market and durable goods.
* The S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing skid on Wednesday in a broad advance, led by healthcare and biotech stocks, with gains in the housing sector also providing support after surprisingly strong data on the sector.
* Weekly initial jobless claims data, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), may provide investors with some insight on the health of the labor market. Expectations call for claims to rise to 300,000 from the 280,000 in the prior week.
* Investors will also eye August durable goods data at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Expectations call for a decline of 18 percent after posting a 22.6 percent jump, its biggest gain on record, in July.
* At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), financial data firm Markit will release its preliminary services Purchasing Managers Index for September. The estimate stands at 59 against the final 59.5 reading posted for August.
* Apple shares were trading down 0.7 percent to $101.05 before the opening bell. The company released a workaround for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who reported a drop in cellular service and the inability to use the fingerprint reading Touch ID after downloading the iOS 8.0.1 mobile operating system.
* Jabil Circuit was climbing 3.9 percent to $21.67 in light premarket trade after the contract electronics maker forecast current-quarter revenue and core earnings above market estimates.
* Earnings are expected after the closing bell from Micron Technology and Nike Inc.
* LabCorp said it had agreed to acquire LipoScience Inc for about $5.25 per share in cash, or $85.3 million.
* Asian stocks slipped, giving back earlier gains as initial cheer from the rebound on Wall Street fizzled out while European shares gained ground, as a further drop in the euro fueled expectations of a boost to the region's corporate earnings.
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 0.5 points, or 0.03 percent, with 88,482 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.06 percent, in volume of 14,326 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01 percent, with 13,259 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.