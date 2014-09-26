US STOCKS-Futures edge up after sell off; GDP on tap

* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures were inching higher on Friday after major indexes suffered their biggest drop since July, ahead of data on economic growth and consumer optimism.

* Major indexes saw their biggest declines since July 31 on Thursday in a broad sell off, with the S&P 500 falling through a key technical support level, as Apple slumped and the dollar hit a four-year high.

* The S&P has dropped for four of the past five sessions and closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Aug 15. That level had previously served as support, and a protracted period underneath it could signal further losses.

* Economic data due includes a final reading of gross domestic product growth in the second quarter at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Expectations call for expansion of 4.6 percent versus the prior reading of 4.2 percent.

* Later in the session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), investors will eye the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final September reading on consumer sentiment. The current estimate stands at 84.7 versus a preliminary reading of 84.6.

* Nike shares were trading up 7.2 percent to $85.50 before the opening bell after the world's largest sportswear maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

* Micron Technology shares were climbing 6.2 percent to $33.65 in premarket after the memory chipmaker posted fiscal fourth-quarter results and a revenue outlook that impressed Wall Street.

* U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry were up 4 percent to $10.19 in premarket after the company reported a smaller quarterly loss in an early sign that its drawn-out turnaround efforts might be working.

* The sharp sell-off in the U.S. on Thursday hit European and Asian equities, as European shares slipped to a new one-month low while the Nikkei share average ended 0.9 percent lower.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, with 153,219 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 4.75 points, or 0.12 percent, in volume of 28,784 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.15 percent, with 20,956 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)