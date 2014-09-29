US STOCKS-Futures lower; investors watch Hong Kong unrest

* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures all down 0.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Monday, indicating Wall Street's recent weakness would
continue amid ongoing civil unrest in Hong Kong.
* Equities have been volatile in recent sessions, with major
indexes closing out their worst week in eight last week despite
a sharp advance on Friday. Daily moves on the S&P 500
have been sharply above average of late, and the benchmark index
closed under its 50-day moving average one day last week.
* While the S&P is only 1.4 percent away from a record close
hit earlier this month, many investors have expressed concerns
about the recent trend in equities. The S&P is below its 14-day
moving average, a sign of weak near-term momentum, while the
Russell 2000 is down more than 7 percent from its closing
record, leading to worries that those losses could spread
throughout the market.
* Investors closely watched the situation in Hong Kong,
where China faced one of its biggest political challenges since
the Tiananmen Square massacre as hundreds of democracy
protesters faced down tear gas and police baton charges
. Growth in China has been a major driver of
global share gains in recent years, although recent data has
pointed to slowing conditions. An extended period of unrest
could raise further questions about the economy's prospects.
* The Hang Seng Index fell 1.9 percent, bringing its
quarter-to-date losses to 6.1 percent, while an index of shares
in Shanghai rose 0.4 percent.
* In company news, Encana Corp said it
would buy Athlon Energy Inc for $5.93 billion in cash.
* New research shows Merck & Co's Keytruda drug, the
first in a new wave of immune-boosting medicines to be approved
for treating melanomas in the United States, also has potential
in stomach cancer.
Futures snapshot at 6:47:
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 8 points, or 0.4
percent, with 138,934 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.42
percent, in volume of 24,060 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 72 points, or 0.42 percent,
with 23,053 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)