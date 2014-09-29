US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open amid Hong Kong unrest

* Futures down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a weaker open on Monday, with investors monitoring
the continued civil unrest in Hong Kong for any potential impact
on Chinese growth.
The decline indicated by futures suggested that Wall
Street's recent weakness would continue despite a solid rally in
Friday's session. Last week, major indexes suffered their
biggest weekly loss in the past eight.
China faced one of its biggest political challenges since
the Tiananmen Square massacre as hundreds of democracy
protesters faced down tear gas and police baton charges.
Though the economic fallout from the unrest was uncertain,
Chinese growth has been a major driver of global share gains in
recent years, although recent data has pointed to slowing
conditions. An extended period of unrest could raise further
questions about the economy's prospects.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.9 percent. U.S.-listed
shares of HSBC Holding fell 2.1 percent to $51.94.
"The Hong Kong unrest is very different than what we've seen
in other parts of the world lately. Hong Kong has always been
viewed as a stable and investment-friendly environment, so to
see police with riot gear is creating real issues," said Oliver
Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York.
In the latest economic data, consumer spending rose 0.5
percent in August, while personal income was up 0.3 percent.
Investors were also looking ahead to August
pending home sales data, due out after the market open.
Futures snapshot at 8:51:
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 14.25 points, or 0.72
percent, with 225,998 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 30.75 points, or 0.76
percent, in volume of 39,365 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 114 points, or 0.67 percent,
with 34,306 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)