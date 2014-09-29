US STOCKS-Wall St slumps in broad decline; volume heavy

* Indexes down: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks were sharply lower
on Monday, extending the previous week's decline on heavy volume
as investors monitored the continued civil unrest in Hong Kong
for any potential impact on Chinese growth.
The day's losses were broad, with nine of the ten primary
S&P 500 sectors lower on the day. The only group to rise,
utilities, are viewed as a defensive play and were up
less than 0.1 percent. Energy stocks were the biggest
losers, off 1.1 percent.
The S&P 500 fell back below its 50-day moving average, a
sign of weak near-term momentum. Last week, major indexes
suffered their biggest weekly decline of the past eight.
Volume was heavier than average, and market participants
said more traders were in the office following a period where
many were out for vacation.
"People are finally back from vacation, and school is back
in session, so we're finally seeing some volume, with a lot of
traders catching up and picking a direction after last week's
wrestling match," said Frank Davis, director of sales and
trading at LEK Securities in New York.
"Everyone is talking about the Hong Kong overhang. That's
definitely the kind of thing that will go into your short-term
view."
China faced one of its biggest political challenges since
the Tiananmen Square massacre as hundreds of democracy
protesters faced down tear gas and police baton charges.
Though the economic fallout from the unrest was
uncertain, Chinese growth has been a major driver of global
share gains in recent years, although recent data has pointed to
slowing conditions. An extended period of unrest could raise
further questions about the economy's prospects.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 138.39
points, or 0.81 percent, to 16,974.76, the S&P 500 was
losing 14.38 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,968.47 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 29.99 points, or 0.66 percent, to
4,482.20. At current levels, the S&P is about 2.1 percent away
from a record close hit earlier this month.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,390 to 392, for a 6.10-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,836 issues were falling and 490 advancing for a
3.75-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 1 new 52-week high
and 9 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 12 new highs
and 72 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)