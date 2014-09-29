US STOCKS-Wall St ends down on Hong Kong tensions, Ford outlook

* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks ended lower on
Monday following protests in Hong Kong that added to worries
about Chinese growth and after a disappointing forecast from
Ford Motor Co.
The S&P consumer discretionary sector, down 0.6
percent, had the most losses. Ford shares fell 7.5 percent and
the stock was the S&P's biggest percentage decliner after it
lowered its outlook late during the session, saying North
American margins will be at the low end of its previous
guidance.
But the market ended well off its lows as worries about
tensions in Hong Kong started the day off with losses of nearly
1 percent.
"The market continues to get hit with a lot of negative
news, and the latest was the problems in Hong Kong," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
But investors might take a more upbeat view of the market
heading into the fourth quarter and ahead of third-quarter
earnings, he said.
"Seasonally, we're entering perhaps a favorable period for
the equity market," Hellwig added.
The Dow Jones Industrial average fell 41.93 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 17,071.22; the S&P 500 lost 5.05
points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,977.8; and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 6.34 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,505.85.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Athlon Energy Inc, which rose 24.80 percent, while
the largest percentage decliner was Civeo Corp, down
49.59 percent.
Besides Ford, the most active shares on the NYSE included
Brazil's Petrobras, down 10.69 percent to $14.70.
On the Nasdaq, Tibco Software Inc, up 21.2 percent
at $23.65; Apple Inc, down 0.6 percent at $100.11, and
Zynga Inc, down 1.4 percent at $2.79, were among the
most actively traded.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,801 to 1,271, for a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the
Nasdaq, 1,502 issues fell and 1,183 advanced for a 1.27-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 13 new 52-week highs and
12 new lows. The Nasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 129
new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andre Grenon)