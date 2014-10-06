US STOCKS-Wall St gains, S&P edges above 50-day moving average

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
extending a rally from the previous session as investors grew
more confident in the economy's strength and Federal Reserve
policy.
Merger activity and corporate restructuring also boosted
equities, with the S&P 500 advancing above its 50-day moving
average for the first time since Sept. 29, a sign that near-term
momentum is improving.
Tech shares were among the strongest of the day after
Hewlett-Packard Co said it would split into two public
companies, sending shares up 4.2 percent to $36.68 on heavy
volume.
Separately, Becton Dickinson & Co agreed to buy
CareFusion Corp for $12.2 billion in cash and stock.
Becton jumped 6.8 percent to $123.52 while
CareFusion was up 23 percent to $56.96 as the S&P 500's biggest
gainer.
The S&P 500 index had posted its best day since August on
Friday, lifted by a stronger-than-expected jobs report that
boosted optimism about the economy, while the Federal Reserve
was not seen as speeding up its timeline for raising interest
rates.
"The recovery is alive and well, and while there are still
risks we need to keep an eye on, fundamentals suggest we're in
pretty good shape and could continue to move higher," said John
Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in
Boston.
Market volatility has been higher of late, with equities
notching big swings amid unrest in Hong Kong and concerns about
Ebola in the United States. Those issues could continue to drive
trading. The CBOE Volatility index fell 1.6 percent to
14.32, well below its long-term average of 20.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 76.01
points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,085.7, the S&P 500 was
gaining 8.18 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,976.08 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 13.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to
4,489.05.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,066 to 674, for a 3.07-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,356 issues were rising and 899 falling for a
1.51-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 15 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 16 new highs
and 21 new lows.
