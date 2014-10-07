US STOCKS-Weak German data pulls futures lower

* Futures down: Dow 68 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stock index futures were
falling on Tuesday, pressured by a second straight day of weak
data out of Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.
* German industrial output figures for August plunged 4
percent, the biggest fall in 5-1/2 years, a day after industrial
orders saw their biggest monthly drop since 2009.
* Major U.S. equity indexes fell on Monday with traders wary
about the effect of both a strong dollar and economic weakness
in Europe on corporate results.
* U.S.-traded shares of Rio Tinto were down 1.7
percent premarket a day after gaining more than 9 percent, after
the iron ore producer said it rejected a merger approach from
smaller rival Glencore Plc back in August.
* Shares of Agco Corp were falling 10.8 percent
after the company revised its earnings outlook lower, citing
lower sales and lower production.
Futures snapshot at 7:27 (1127 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 7.75 points, or 0.4
percent, with 154,698 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.4
percent, in volume of 26,045 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 68 points, or 0.4 percent,
with 26,069 contracts changing hands
