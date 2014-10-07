US STOCKS-German data, IMF growth outlook weigh on Wall Street

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks were falling on
Tuesday as weak data out of Germany added to concerns about
possible headwinds to corporate outlooks ahead of the start of
earnings season.
Adding to concerns, the International Monetary Fund cut its
global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year,
warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and
big emerging markets like Brazil.
German industrial output in August slid 4 percent, the
biggest fall in 5-1/2 years, the report coming a day after a
report showed industrial orders had their biggest monthly drop
since 2009.
"The German data is the catalyst of the day but this started
long before that," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at
Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"You are left facing this bad situation for investors of a
weak global backdrop but the U.S. economy forcing the Fed to
raise rates."
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,
William Dudley, said on Monday he would be "delighted" to raise
interest rates some time next year since it would be a sign of
economic success, but for now a "very accommodative monetary
policy" is still needed.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 137.28
points, or 0.81 percent, to 16,854.63, the S&P 500 was
losing 13.34 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,951.48 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 36.33 points, or 0.82 percent, to
4,418.47.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,971 to 1,009, for a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,943 issues were falling and 722 advancing for a
2.69-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 8 new 52-week highs
and 8 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 12 new highs
and 154 new lows.
