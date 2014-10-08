US STOCKS-Chimerix, Symantec rise in early trading

* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
(Adds Chimerix, Symantec)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 8 Chimerix Inc shares
were briskly traded before the opening bell on Wednesday as an
experimental oral antiviral drug improved the survival rate of
patients with a certain type of respiratory infection, according
to preliminary data.
The drug was used earlier this week to treat the first Ebola
patient diagnosed in the United States.
Chimerix stock was up 7.4 percent at $35.70 and volume has
ballooned in the last few weeks. At least three other Ebola
patients flown to the United States from countries in West
Africa, where the virus has killed more than 3,400 people, have
received experimental drugs.
Symantec Corp added 3.5 percent in early trading a
day after Bloomberg reported the company was in advanced talks
to split its business into two, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
The broader market showed U.S. stock index futures were
rising, bouncing slightly after S&P 500 futures closed at their
lowest level in two months.
Minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve are due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). With the Fed set to
complete rolling back its massive monthly bond-buying purchases
this month, investors will be looking for clues on how soon the
Fed plans to boost interest rates.
Futures snapshot at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.25
percent, with 207,696 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.18
percent, in volume of 33,509 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 30,493 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)