US STOCKS-Chimerix, Symantec rise in early trading

* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts (Adds Chimerix, Symantec)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK Oct 8 Chimerix Inc shares were briskly traded before the opening bell on Wednesday as an experimental oral antiviral drug improved the survival rate of patients with a certain type of respiratory infection, according to preliminary data.

The drug was used earlier this week to treat the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States.

Chimerix stock was up 7.4 percent at $35.70 and volume has ballooned in the last few weeks. At least three other Ebola patients flown to the United States from countries in West Africa, where the virus has killed more than 3,400 people, have received experimental drugs.

Symantec Corp added 3.5 percent in early trading a day after Bloomberg reported the company was in advanced talks to split its business into two, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The broader market showed U.S. stock index futures were rising, bouncing slightly after S&P 500 futures closed at their lowest level in two months.

Minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve are due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). With the Fed set to complete rolling back its massive monthly bond-buying purchases this month, investors will be looking for clues on how soon the Fed plans to boost interest rates.

Futures snapshot at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.25 percent, with 207,696 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.18 percent, in volume of 33,509 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.17 percent, with 30,493 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)