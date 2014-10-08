US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat after selloff on global growth concerns

(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Wednesday, following a selloff that took the
S&P 500 to its lowest level in nearly two months, as concerns
lingered over how a strong dollar and weak global growth may
impact corporate earnings.
China's services sector growth weakened slightly in
September as new business cooled in the world's second-largest
economy. That follows weak industrial data out of Germany, the
euro zone's growth engine.
Weakness in other economies and the expectation that
interest rates will begin to rise in the United States as other
major central banks continue to ease have boosted the U.S.
currency. The dollar index is on track to post its first
weekly loss in the last 13.
"Investors are concerned the strong dollar and the weakness
in the euro zone will adversely affect third quarter earnings
and more importantly guidance for the fourth quarter," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York.
He said the Ebola epidemic and the advance of Islamic State
in Syria also kept investors on edge.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up less than a point and
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 12 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 1 point.
Minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve are due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). With the Fed set to
complete rolling back its massive monthly bond-buying purchases
this month, investors will be looking for clues on how soon it
plans to lift interest rates.
Third-quarter corporate earnings were starting to trickle
in. Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp's
profit topped analysts' estimates for the first time in five
quarters and its shares gained 2.2 percent in premarket trading.
Monsanto posted a loss on an ongoing basis of 27
cents a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 24
cents a share and its shares fell 0.8 percent.
Chimerix Inc was up 5 percent as an experimental
oral antiviral drug improved the survival rate of patients with
a certain type of respiratory infection, according to
preliminary data. The drug was used earlier this week to treat
the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States.
Symantec Corp added 4.8 percent in early trading a
day after Bloomberg cited sources as saying the company was in
advanced talks to split its business into two.
