US STOCKS-Wall St down for 3rd session on global growth concerns

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks were lower for a
third straight session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 briefly
dropping under a key technical level amid concerns over the pace
of global economic growth.
China's services sector growth weakened slightly in
September as new business cooled in the world's second-largest
economy. That follows weak industrial data out of Germany, the
euro zone's growth engine.
"Investors have become nervous that the weakness in Europe
could spread to the U.S., notwithstanding the fact that U.S.
jobs growth is continuing at a very healthy clip," said Charles
Lieberman, chief investment officer of Advisors Capital
Management, LLC in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.
The concerns come ahead of the start of the third-quarter
earnings season, where investors will be monitoring how
companies are faring in the current environment. Barclays
Capital on Tuesday wrote that it expects fewer companies to beat
revenue estimates "against a backdrop of weaker international
economic conditions and a stronger U.S. dollar."
The day's losses were broad, though cyclical shares - which
are tied to the pace of economic growth - were the hardest hit.
Material stocks fell 0.9 percent while energy
lost 1.4 percent alongside a 1.6 percent drop in the price of
crude oil.
At its low of the day, the S&P 500 fell under its 150-day
moving average, a level it has not closed under since November
2012, though it subsequently rebounded above it. The benchmark
index is about 4 percent away from its record close, while the
Russell 2000 is more than 11 percent from its own record,
putting the small-cap index into correction territory.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 26.11
points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,745.5, the S&P 500 was
losing 0.24 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,934.86 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 5.84 points, or 0.13 percent, to
4,379.36.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,770 to 1,139, for a 1.55-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,624 issues were falling and 930 advancing for a
1.75-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 5 new 52-week highs
and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 10 new highs
and 228 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)