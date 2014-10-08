US STOCKS-Sears tumbles on report vendor insurers to trim coverage

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 8 Sears Holding shares
slumped on Wednesday following a report that three of the
biggest insurance firms for its suppliers were seeking to reduce
coverage.
The report by Bloomberg News also said the move prompted at
least one vendor to halt shipments to Sears.
Sears stock was down 12 percent to $26.67 after falling as
much as 17.3 percent, which would be the largest daily
percentage decline since November 2012. The slide dragged the
stock near the $24.10 low hit two weeks ago, which was the
lowest since January 2012.
In the past weeks, the retailer has twice turned to its
billionaire CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund for a cash infusion
and insurers and banks had raised the cost of guaranteeing
payment to vendors.
The broader U.S. stock market was little changed in volatile
trading, with concerns over the strength of the global economy
weighing on sentiment a day after the S&P 500 closed at its
lowest in nearly two months.
Index snapshot at 1241 EDT:
* S&P 500 was up 0.03 points, or 0 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was down 0.28 points, or 0.01 percent.
* Dow industrials was up 21.45 points, or 0.13
percent.
* Russell 2000 was down 5.2 points, or 0.48 percent.
* S&P MidCap was down 4.76 points, or 0.36 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was down 2.12 points, or 0.34
percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)