US STOCKS-Wall St flat in choppy day ahead of Fed minutes

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks were little changed
in a volatile Wednesday session, with the S&P 500 bouncing off a
key technical level and traders eyeing the release of the
minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
The market wobbled a day after a selloff that took the S&P
500 to its lowest level in nearly two months, with concerns
lingering about how a strong dollar and weak global growth may
impact corporate earnings.
However, retailer Costco Wholesale Corp posted
strong earnings, topping analysts' estimates for the first time
in five quarters. Shares were gaining 1.7 percent at $127.49
after earlier hitting a record high of $128.95.
China's services sector growth weakened slightly in
September as new business cooled in the world's second-largest
economy. That follows weak industrial data out of Germany, the
euro zone's growth engine.
Weakness in other economies and the expectation that
interest rates will begin to rise in the United States as other
major central banks continue to ease have boosted the U.S.
currency. The dollar index is on track to post its first
weekly loss in the last 13.
"The market is in wait and see mode until the Fed comes
out," said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade in
Chicago.
"It has paid to come in and scoop the market up after every
one of the recent dips. The difference this time is small caps
are weak."
Kinahan said that from a technical perspective it was key
that the S&P 500 held above 1,930.
That level coincides with the S&P 500's 150-day moving
average. The last time the benchmark closed below it was in
November 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 36.44
points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,755.83, the S&P 500 was
gaining 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,937.05 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 0.16 points, or 0 percent, to
4,385.37.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,766 to 1,227, for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,601 issues were falling and 1,003 advancing for
a 1.60-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 5 new 52-week highs
and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 11 new highs
and 257 new lows.
Minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve are due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). With the Fed set to
complete rolling back its massive monthly bond-buying purchases
this month, investors will be looking for clues on how soon it
plans to lift interest rates.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)