US STOCKS-Wall St jumps 1 pct after Fed minutes

NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks rallied 1 percent on
Wednesday, jumping in a volatile session after the Federal
Reserve reassured investors that the first interest rate hike
would not come before the economy could support it.
Shares were extremely volatile, with the S&P 500 moving
between a loss of 0.5 percent and a gain of 1.4 percent. The
afternoon's gains were broad, with nine of the ten primary S&P
500 sectors higher on the day and seven up more than 1 percent.
The only sector to decline was telecom, which lost 0.4
percent. The group is considered a defensive play.
The Fed has said that it would not raise rates for a
"considerable time," and in the minutes from its Sept. 16-17
meeting the U.S. central bank expressed concern that this could
be interpreted "as a commitment rather than as data dependent."
"Data dependency is what the Fed is trying to beat into the
skull of Mr. Market, and the labor market is still too squishy
for the Fed to be raising rates anytime soon," said Jim
O'Donnell, chief investment officer at Forward in San Francisco,
which has $5 billion in assets under management.
The CBOE Volatility index fell 11 percent to 15.34.
With the turn higher, the S&P 500 was 2.5 percent below its
record close and the Russell 2000 was 9.8 percent below a
record, moving out of the 10 percent threshold that represents a
correction.
On the downside, the Philadelphia SE Oil Service index
fell 0.5 percent alongside a 1.6 percent drop in the
price of crude oil, which at its lows dropped to its
lowest level since April 2013. Halliburton Co fell 2.5
percent to $60.12.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 216.62 points,
or 1.3 percent, to 16,936.01, the S&P 500 gained 25.4
points, or 1.31 percent, to 1,960.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 63.56 points, or 1.45 percent, to 4,448.76.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,161 to 876, for a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,694 issues were rising and 951 falling for a 1.78-to-1
ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 12 new 52-week highs
and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 17 new highs
and 260 new lows.
