US STOCKS-Futures up, may extend Wall St's biggest gain in a year

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, indicating the previous session's massive rally could be extended amid relief over the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
* Major indexes posted their biggest one-day jump of the year on Wednesday in a broad advance after the Federal Reserve reassured investors its first rate hike would come when economic data pointed to an economy that could grow without Fed stimulus, rather than on a specific schedule.
* Wednesday's was the latest in a series of volatile sessions; the S&P 500 moved 45.11 points from its high to its low, its biggest intraday move since February. Any follow-through to the rise could be a sign that momentum has swung to the upside, and investors will be looking for the S&P to break above its 14-day and 50-day moving averages. The index hasn't closed above either since Sept. 19.
* Based on its Wednesday close, the S&P is 2.2 percent below its record close while the Russell 2000 is 9.3 percent away from its record, moving out of the 10 percent threshold that represents a correction. The CBOE Volatility index fell 12.2 percent to 15.11 on Wednesday.
* Investors are looking ahead to jobless claims data, which are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and are seen rising to 294,000 from 287,000 last week.
Futures snapshot at 0643 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.2 percent, with 200,266 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.3 percent, in volume of 25,886 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.08 percent, with 29,211 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid