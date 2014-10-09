US STOCKS-Wall St dips on growth concerns after massive rally

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Thursday as concerns over global growth spurred investors to
take profits following a massive advance in the previous
session.
While domestic news - including jobless claims data and
corporate earnings - was encouraging, investors continued a
recent trend of taking their trading cues from abroad.
German exports dropped by 5.8 percent in August, their
biggest fall since January 2009. The data was the latest
indication, following bearish reads on industrial output and
industrial orders, that Europe's largest economy was faltering
amid broader weakness in the euro zone. Separately, data this
week showed growth in the Chinese services sector weakened
slightly in September.
"Right now, one of the main preoccupations investors have is
what's going on in the international economy, which has gravely
complicated the outlook for the global economy," said Bernard
Baumohl, managing director at the Economic Outlook Group in
Princeton, New Jersey.
The third-quarter earnings season got off to a strong start,
with both Alcoa Inc and PepsiCo Inc rallying
after results topped expectations.
Alcoa rose 0.8 percent to $16.19 while PepsiCo was up 0.9
percent at $94.79.
On the downside, Gap Inc plunged 12 percent to
$36.94 as the S&P 500's biggest decliner a day after it reported
weaker-than-expected same-store sales for September and said its
chief executive would retire in February.
Jobless claims dropped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted
287,000 in the latest week. The report supported September jobs
data, which also pointed to improving conditions in the labor
market.
Wall Street soared on Wednesday, with major indexes posting
their biggest one-day jump of the year after the Federal Reserve
reassured investors its first rate hike would come when economic
data pointed to an economy that could grow without Fed stimulus,
rather than on a specific schedule. With the day's advance, the
S&P 500 jumped back above its 100-day moving average, a sign of
improving near-term momentum.
"If investors are trying to figure out where to place their
funds, the U.S. equity market looks better than pretty much
anywhere else," said Baumohl.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.98 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 16,948.24, the S&P 500 lost 5.75
points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,963.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.41 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,455.19.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,801 to 888, for a 2.03-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,616 issues
were fell and 573 advanced for a 2.82-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 18 new 52-week highs and
no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 14 new highs and 33
new lows.
