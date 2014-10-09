US STOCKS-Wall St falls on lingering growth angst after German data

NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, dragged by commodity-related shares on demand concerns after yet another weak data point out of Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.

The energy sector of the S&P 500 fell 2 percent and was down as much as 14.7 percent from its June record high. Materials dropped 1 percent.

German exports slumped by 5.8 percent in August, the biggest drop since January 2009, following data earlier this week that showed industrial orders and output suffered their steepest drops in more than five years.

"Right now, one of the main preoccupations investors have is what's going on in the international economy," said Bernard Baumohl, managing director at the Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, New Jersey.

Major indexes have been in the red throughout the session, following the best day for the S&P 500 in a year that was spurred by perceived dovishness out of the Federal Reserve.

Bullish domestic news, including jobless claims data and corporate earnings, was not enough to convince traders to take Wednesday's rally further.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.26 points, or 0.66 percent, to 16,881.96, the S&P 500 lost 11.48 points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,957.41 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 16.00 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,452.60.

The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange was HubSpot Inc, up 21.5 percent. The largest percentage decliner was Gap Inc, down 11.6 percent a day after it reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales for September and said its chief executive would retire in February.

The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq was Lakeland Industries, up 51.4 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was BluePhoenix Solutions, down 25.4 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 2,135 to 766, for a 2.79-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,832 issues were falling and 672 advancing for a 2.73-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 21 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 22 new highs and 88 new lows. (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)