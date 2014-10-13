US STOCKS-Futures little changed after selloff; Ebola stocks jump

* Ebola plays jump after 1st person contracts disease in U.S.

* Futures: Dow up 30 pts, S&P up 5.5 pts, Nasdaq up 1 pt (Updates prices, adds premarket actives)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst weekly drop since May 2012 and the Dow moved into negative territory for the year on global growth concerns.

The benchmark S&P index slumped 3.1 percent last week to sit right at the 200-day moving average support level and is now down 5.2 percent from its record high set on Sept. 18. The declines were sparked by a cut in the global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund and disappointing economic data in Europe.

A serious slowdown in the global economy could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay an increase in interest rates if deemed serious enough, Fed officials said over the weekend.

Earnings season will pick up this week, with results expected from Dow components Intel, Johnson & Johnson , UnitedHealth, American Express and General Electric as well as financials Morgan Stanley , Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo .

Ebola-related stocks were among the most active in premarket trade after a Texas health worker became the first person in the United States to contract the virus. She had treated a Liberian who died of the disease in Dallas last week, raising concern about how U.S. medical guidelines were breached.

Lakeland Industries, a maker of garments to guard against hazardous materials, jumped 20.2 percent to $23.59 before the opening bell after soaring more than 125 percent last week. Alpha Pro Tech, a maker of face masks, was up 16.3 percent to $8.64 premarket on the heels of rocketing 129 percent last week.

Smaller biotech names also were also up sharply after the second Ebola diagnosis, with iBio up 86.4 percent to $2.74 after a leap of more than 83 percent on Friday. U.S.-listed shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals were up 3.8 percent to $23.66.

Futures snapshot at 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis rose 5.5 points, or 0.29 percent, with 397,003 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis added 1 point, or 0.03 percent, in volume of 54,063 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.18 percent, with 50,801 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)