US STOCKS-Wall St rises after 3-day slump, Citi earnings boost

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. stocks were higher on
Tuesday after the S&P 500's worst three-day drop since November
2011 as bullish investors hoped solid earnings would allay
global growth concerns.
Citigroup, up 3.2 percent to $51.48, was the biggest
boost to the benchmark S&P index after the bank posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and said it would pull
out of consumer banking in 11 markets.
But JPMorgan Chase shares lost 0.9 percent to
$57.61, after the biggest U.S. bank posted third-quarter
earnings. Wells Fargo, the fourth largest U.S.
bank, lost 1.5 percent to $49.43 after its results.
The S&P financial index gained 0.7 percent.
Johnson & Johnson shares dipped 0.9 percent to
$98.29 even after the diversified healthcare company reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings on the back of strong
sales for a new hepatitis C drug.
"I'm not sure the earnings have to be unbelievably strong
but simply just reflecting some growth would help blunt the
momentum of the market moving down," said Rick Meckler,
president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"These upcoming weeks of earnings releases will move the
market away from a broad-based up and down movement and have it
more focused on specific names and specific industries."
The benchmark S&P closed below its 200-day moving average
for the first time since Nov. 16, 2012 on Monday. It is now down
6.8 percent from its record closing high on September 18 on
concerns global economic weakness could hurt U.S. earnings and
worries about the potential spread of Ebola.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of
6.4 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, with revenue growth expected at 4 percent. After the
close, Dow component and chipmaker Intel is set to post
results.
At 9:53AM the Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.69
points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,395.76, the S&P 500 gained
10.15 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,884.89 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 28.85 points, or 0.68 percent, to
4,242.51.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
was Discovery Communications, which rose 3.7 percent,
while the largest percentage decliner on each index was Gilead
Sciences, down 3.2 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank of
America, up 0.91 percent to $16.55; Advanced Micro
Devices, down 1.09 percent to $2.71; and Wells Fargo.
On the Nasdaq, APPLE, up 0.1 percent to $99.90, and
Facebook, off 0.3 percent to $72.75, were among the most
actively traded.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,104 to 750, for a 2.81-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,795 issues were rising and 583 falling for a
3.08-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 14 new highs
and 58 new lows.
