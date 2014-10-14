US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 briefly turn negative as energy weighs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
(Updates to final hour of trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 14 The Dow and S&P 500 briefly turned lower in late trading on Tuesday, putting the market at risk for a fourth day of declines and a continuation of the recent selloff that has kept investors on edge.
Energy shares were the biggest drag in late trading, with the S&P energy index falling along with oil prices. Brent crude oil settled 4.3 percent lower; the energy index was last down 1.1 percent.
Stocks had been solidly in positive territory for much of the session before the late turnaround.
At 3:39p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.8 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,329.87, the S&P 500 gained 5.42 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,880.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.36 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,236.01.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.