US STOCKS-Futures dip on global economy concerns; data, earnings due

* Bank of America gains in premarket after results

* Shire shares tumble as AbbVie reconsiders bid

* PPI, Retail sales data due

* Futures off: Dow 24 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Wednesday ahead of a slew of data and corporate earnings, after the S&P 500 eked a tiny gain at the close a day earlier following three sessions of declines spurred by worries over the global economy.

* The benchmark S&P index has lost 6.6 percent since its Sept. 18 record closing high and is now up just 1.6 percent for the year, while the Dow is down 1.6 percent since Dec. 31.

* At 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), investors will digest a trio of economic reports, including the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October, as well as retail sales and the producer price index for September.

* Investors will also look to the latest earnings reports for signs of growth. Bank of America shares were up 1.1 percent to $16.70 in premarket after posting its third-quarter results.

* Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), business inventories for August are due, while the Federal Reserve's Beige Book on business activity across the nation is expected at 2:00 p.m.

* S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of 6.4 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, with revenue growth expected at 4 percent.

* U.S.-listed shares of Shire tumbled 25 percent to $183.45 before the opening bell after Chicago-based AbbVie said it was reconsidering its $55 billion takeover of the company weeks after the U.S. government moved to curb deals designed to reduce tax. AbbVie shares declined 1.8 percent to $53.15 in premarket.

* European stocks fell on Wednesday, with a benchmark index hovering above an eight-month low hit in the previous session as concerns over the strength of the global economy continued.

* Asian stocks regained some stability following days of steep losses, but sentiment remained fragile as benign Chinese inflation data and gloom in the euro zone economy added to signs of a faltering global economic recovery.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.31 percent, with 230,265 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.14 percent, in volume of 29,143 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 24 points, or 0.15 percent, with 37,343 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)