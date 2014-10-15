US STOCKS-Major indexes end down, but well off session lows

* S&P 500, Nasdaq briefly turn negative for the year
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
on continued worries about weak global demand, but managed to
close well above session lows that briefly pushed the S&P 500
and Nasdaq into negative territory for the year.
Small-caps and energy shares, which have been among the
market's weakest performers, provided some late-day strength,
with the Russell 2000 index ending up 1 percent and the
S&P energy index up 0.4 percent.
The potential impact of global economic weakness on U.S.
earnings has been chief among the market's concerns, while the
spread of the Ebola virus also has rattled markets. A second
nurse in Texas tested positive for the Ebola virus, a week after
Thomas Eric Duncan, the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the
United States, died.
The day's losses threatened to wipe out 2014 gains for the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with the S&P 500 down more than 3 percent at
its session low. The Dow industrials fell further into the red
for the year, and closed down for the fifth consecutive session.
The pace and depth of the selloff have surprised many
investors, who have banked on the market closing out the year
with at least modest gains. The S&P 500 is now down 7.4 percent
from its Sept. 18 record closing high, and is up just 0.8
percent for the year.
"It seems like we got through a good chunk of the year with
almost no volatility and almost no movement and in the last
month, suddenly the trading community seems to have taken over
the stock market like it did several years back," said Eric
Kuby, chief investment officer, North Star Investment Management
Corp, in Chicago.
Kuby said while his firm has not made any major switches in
its allocations, it has moved funds out of energy producers and
into consumers of energy.
The S&P 500 traded in a 57-point range, the widest since
August 2011.
"If you look at the lows of the day, maybe we've put in a
little bit of a trading bottom here. But there's concern about
an absence of aggregate demand in the world, and that's really
what's weakening the market," said David Joy, chief market
strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 173.45 points,
or 1.06 percent, to 16,141.74, the S&P 500 lost 15.21
points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,862.49 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.85 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,215.32.
Volume surged. About 11.9 billion shares changed hands on
U.S. exchanges, a nearly 50 percent increase from the average
daily volume so far this month, according to data from BATS
Global Markets.
Options activity has also spiked along with the market's
recent slide. Total options volume at the close on Wednesday was
33 million contracts, the busiest day since Aug. 8, 2011,
according to Trade Alert.
After the bell, shares of Netflix dropped 25
percent to $336.33 following quarterly results, including net
subscriber additions that were below its forecast.
On the U.S. economic front, the day's data showed U.S.
retail sales and producer prices fell in September, while
manufacturing activity in New York slowed to its weakest pace
since April.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,655 to 1,466, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,500 issues rose and 1,225 fell.
