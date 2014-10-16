US STOCKS-Futures drop as selling pressure continues; data on tap

* Netflix tumbles in premarket after quarterly results
* Goldman Sachs falls after earnings
* Initial jobless claims data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 114 pts, S&P 15.5 pts, Nasdaq 33 pts
(Updates prices, adds premarket movers)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stock index futures
tumbled on Thursday, after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest in
six months, amid concerns about weak global demand and its
potential impact on the U.S. economy and businesses.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly fell into
negative territory for the year on Wednesday as the S&P tumbled
more than 3 percent to a session low, before rallying late in
the session. The decline was also spurred by worries over the
spread of the deadly Ebola virus and its possible impact on the
travel industry.
The benchmark S&P index has dropped in six of the past eight
sessions and is down 7.4 percent from a record closing high
Sept. 18. The CBOE Volatility index is up 118 percent
since the S&P record, and closed Wednesday at its highest since
June 2012. The VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term
exchange-traded note jumped 23.8 percent to $6.04 in premarket.
Earnings reports did little to stem the equity rout. Netflix
shares shares plunged 25.9 percent to $332.40 in
premarket after it reported quarterly results and said it signed
up fewer video-streaming subscribers than forecast for the
quarter.
Goldman Sachs shares were off 2.3 percent to $173.25
in premarket trading after posting quarterly results.
Google is expected to report earnings after the
closing bell on Thursday.
The earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 6.7
percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data
through Wednesday, on revenue growth of 4 percent.
At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), investors will eye weekly initial
jobless claims data for insight into the health of the labor
market. Expectations call for claims to rise slightly to
290,000 from the 287,000 in the prior week.
At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) industrial production data for
September is due, while the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market
index and Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing business outlook for
October are due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Baker Hughes were among the most active on the New
York Stock exchange, as shares tumbled 11.4 percent to $47.50
after the world's No.3 oilfield services provider reported a
lower-than-expected profit for the first time in five quarters.
Chesapeake Energy was a bright spot before the
opening bell, up 6.1 percent to $18.85 after the company sold
certain oil and gas assets to Southwestern Energy for
about $5.37 billion. Volume of over 325,000 shares placed it
near the top of the most active stocks in premarket on the New
York Stock Exchange.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.84
percent, with 527,633 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.88
percent, in volume of 70,370 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 114 points, or 0.71 percent,
with 85,320 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)