US STOCKS-Futures gain on Fed speculation; data on tap

* GE climbs in premarket after quarterly results
* Housing starts, UMich data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 157 pts, S&P 22.25 pts, Nasdaq 49.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to trim its decline for
the week, on hopes the Federal Reserve might slow the wind-down
of its stimulus in light of recent weakness in global demand.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out slight gains on Thursday
after another choppy session as economic data eased fears about
the potential effect of a weakening global economy on the United
States and following remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank
President James Bullard that the U.S. central bank may want to
keep up its bond buying stimulus for now.
* The central bank had been widely expected to end its
massive monthly bond-buying program this month.
* The benchmark S&P index is on track for its fourth
straight weekly decline, its longest streak in over two years,
and is down more than 7 percent from its record high as concerns
about the health of the global economy and possible spread of
the Ebola virus have prompted investor selling.
* Economic data expected on Friday includes housing starts
for September at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and the preliminary
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan reading on consumer
sentiment at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT).
* Investors will look to corporate earnings to offset
concerns about a slowdown in the global economy. General
Electric shares rose 3.3 percent to $25.05 in premarket
trade after the company reported third-quarter earnings that
topped analyst expectations.
* Morgan Stanley rose advanced 2.8 percent to $33.45
after posting its quarterly results.
* Honeywell shares slipped 0.1 percent to $86.30
before the opening bell after the maker of aircraft cockpit
parts and other electronic equipment reported its quarterly
results.
* Urban Outfitters shares slumped 14.1 percent to
$29.70 after the retailer said its negative third-quarter
comparable sales pace has continued.
* The earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 6.9
percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data
through Thursday, on revenue growth of 4.1 percent.
* European stocks rose after the week's sharp drop, as
positive U.S. macro data soothed worries over the global
economy, but Asian stocks were unable to hold early gains and
lost ground.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 1.2
percent, with 280,196 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 49.75 points, or
1.33 percent, in volume of 47,065 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 157 points, or 0.98 percent,
with 41,536 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)