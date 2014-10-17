US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs at open on solid earnings

* GE climbs after quarterly results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.89 pct
(Adds data, Yellen statement, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stocks were higher at the
open on Friday, following a batch of solid earnings reports that
eased concerns about the impact of weak global demand on U.S.
growth and businesses.
The benchmark S&P index is on track for its fourth straight
weekly decline, its longest streak in more than three years, and
is down more than 7 percent from its record high amid concerns
about the health of the global economy and possible spread of
the Ebola virus.
Investors eyeing corporate earnings for positive trading
incentives were rewarded. General Electric shares rose
2.8 percent to $24.94 after the company reported third-quarter
earnings that topped analyst expectations, pushing the S&P
industrial sector up 1.8 percent.
"It seemed like it was almost a perfect storm of factors
that led to this recent selloff," said David Lebovitz, global
market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
"With earnings season beginning to ramp up, it is important
to focus on the earnings picture because if the fundamentals
continue to support equity prices - we continue to see earnings
growth - that means equity prices should move higher."
Energy shares, were up 2 percent as the best
performing of the 10 major S&P sectors, led by a 7.2 percent
rise in Schlumberger to $87.16 after the world's largest
oilfield services company posted a third-quarter profit that
beat estimates for at least the ninth consecutive quarter.
U.S. housing starts and permits rose in September, as
groundbreaking rose 6.3 percent to an annual 1.02 million-unit
pace. The preliminary Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
reading on consumer sentiment is due at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT).
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary
October reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came
in at 86.4, the highest since July 2007 and above the 84.1
estimate.
Morgan Stanley rose advanced 2.8 percent to $33.43
after posting an 87 percent rise in third-quarter earnings.
Honeywell shares gained 3.3 percent to $89.27 after
the maker of aircraft cockpit parts and other electronic
equipment reported its quarterly results.
At 9:43 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
156.18 points, or 0.97 percent, to 16,273.42, the S&P 500
gained 16.8 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,879.56 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 37.62 points, or 0.89 percent, to
4,255.01.
Urban Outfitters shares slumped 14.5 percent to
$29.54 in heavy trading after the retailer said its negative
third-quarter comparable sales pace continued.
The earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 6.9
percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data
through Thursday, on revenue growth of 4.1 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Xilinx
, which rose 9.7 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was Urban Outfitters.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was Xilinx,
which was rising 9.7 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was Netflix, down 3.1 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank Of
America, up 0.75 percent to $16.20; GE, and Pfizer
, up 0.40 percent to $27.81.
On the Nasdaq, Apple, up 0.9 percent to $97.12; and
Microsoft, up 0.3 percent to $42.86 were among the most
actively traded.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,243 to 543, for a 4.13-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,744 issues were rising and 566 falling for a
3.08-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 1 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 22 new highs
and 6 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)