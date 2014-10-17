US STOCKS-Wall St up 1 pct on earnings, data; housing shares jump

* GE, Honeywell climb after quarterly results
* Housing shares up after WSJ report, data
* Small caps flat after longest streak of 1 pct gains since
2012
* Indexes up: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stocks were up more than 1
percent in afternoon trading on Friday following a batch of
solid earnings reports that offset concerns about the impact of
weak global demand on U.S. growth and businesses.
But the market was off its highs of the session, and small
caps turned negative after three days of strong gains. The
Russell 2000 index was down 0.3 percent after posting
Thursday its longest streak of more than 1 percent gains since
July 2012.
Despite Friday's gain, the S&P index was still on track for
its fourth straight weekly decline, its longest streak in more
than three years, and is down nearly 6 percent from its record
high following recent worries over the health of the global
economy and spread of the Ebola virus.
Among the day's biggest positive influences, General
Electric shares rose 2.7 percent to $24.91 after the
company third-quarter earnings topped analyst expectations,
pushing the S&P industrial sector up 1.8 percent.
Honeywell shares gained 4.3 percent to $90.07 after
its quarterly results, to help send the S&P industrials sector
up 2.3 percent as the best performing S&P sector.
Housing shares were among the day's best performers after a
Wall Street Journal report that Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac are close to an agreement that could boost
mortgage lending. Shares of D.R. Horton rose 5.7 percent
to $21.46, while shares of Toll Brothers gained 2.7
percent to $31.29.
Also lifting the housing sector was data showing U.S.
housing starts and permits rose in September.
"We have managed to avoid a technical correction of ten
percent, though we got very close, and now the market is going
to look to build a positive narrative for asset allocation into
equities that is predicated upon relatively cheap valuations,"
said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in
New York.
The S&P energy index was up 0.2 percent, off its
highs. Schlumberger rose 2.8 percent to $93.18 after the
world's largest oilfield services company's third-quarter profit
beat estimates.
At 2:05 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
216.8 points, or 1.35 percent, to 16,334.04, the S&P 500
gained 19.11 points, or 1.03 percent, to 1,881.87 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 35.26 points, or 0.84 percent, to
4,252.65.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Textron
, which rose 9.8 percent, after the company raised its
profit forecast, while the largest percentage decliner was Urban
Outfitters, down 14.6 percent, which warned on its
sales.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the NYSE
by 2,063 to 964, for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,483 issues were rising and 1,160 falling for a
1.28-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
S&P 500 earnings growth now is estimated at 6.9 percent in
the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data through
Friday, while revenue growth is seen at 3.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)