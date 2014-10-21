US STOCKS-Futures point to 4th day of gains; Apple rallies

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Tuesday, pointing to a fourth straight session of
gains, with technology shares especially poised for
outperformance following strong results from both Apple Inc
and Texas Instruments Inc.
* The S&P 500 has gained 2.2 percent over the past three
sessions, rebounding after a four-week decline that took the
benchmark index down nearly 10 percent from its intraday record.
* Despite the strength over the past week, Wall Street has
yet to recover from its recent pullback, which was driven by
concerns over global growth. The S&P closed below its 200-day
moving average for the sixth straight session on Monday and
appeared to find resistance at that level. The CBOE Volatility
index, a measure of investor anxiety, jumped 51 percent
over the previous two weeks, although it fell 15.5 percent on
Monday and closed below its 14-day moving average.
* Apple rose 2.1 percent to $101.85 in heavy premarket
trading a day after it reported revenue that topped
expectations, helped by strong sales of its iPhone line. It also
gave a strong outlook for the holiday quarter.
* Chipmaker Texas Instruments also posted revenue that beat
forecasts, easing concerns about weak industry demand following
IBM's results.
* The results gave an outsized lift to futures in the
tech-heavy Nasdaq index. With 16 percent of S&P 500 companies
having reported so far this quarter, 62 percent have topped
earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Dow components Coca-Cola Co, Verizon Communications
Inc, McDonald's Corp and Travelers Co are
all scheduled to report results on Tuesday.
* Despite the strength in earnings, concerns continue to
swirl over the pace of global economic growth. An index of
shares in China fell 0.7 percent after the country's
gross domestic product grew 7.3 percent in the third quarter,
the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009, during the
financial crisis.
Futures snapshot at 6:44:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.53 percent,
with 245,063 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 26.25 points, or
0.68 percent, in volume of 39,011 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 61 points, or 0.37 percent,
with 33,878 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)