US STOCKS-Chipotle, Coca-Cola among biggest premarket movers

NEW YORK Oct 21 Coca-Cola Co and
Chipotle Mexican Grill were among the most active names
of Tuesday's premarket session, with both stocks falling on
heavy volume.
Chipotle lost 5.2 percent to $618.80 before the bell a day
after the burrito chain reported another acceleration in
quarterly restaurant sales growth but signaled that such
momentum couldn't last forever.
The stock has been a trading favorite this year, up about 23
percent in 2014, based on Monday's closing price. That easily
outpaces the S&P 500's rise of about 3 percent.
Coca-Cola lost 3 percent to $41.97 after the Dow component
said it expects to be below its long-term earnings growth
outlook for the year, with currency exchange rates serving as a
headwind.
Also moving on results was Verizon Communications Inc
, which rose 0.7 percent to $48.80 after reporting revenue
that was modestly above expectations.
The overall market was higher, with U.S. stock index futures
pointing to a fourth straight session of gains. Technology
shares were especially poised for outperformance following
strong results from both Apple Inc and Texas
Instruments Inc.
Apple rose 1.9 percent to $101.68 in heavy premarket trading
a day after it reported revenue that topped expectations, helped
by strong sales of its iPhone line. It also gave a strong
outlook for the holiday quarter.
Chipmaker Texas Instruments also posted revenue that beat
forecasts, easing concerns about weak industry demand following
IBM's results. The stock rose 2.5 percent to
$45.50 before the bell.
Futures snapshot at 7:39:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.64
percent, with 307,145 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 32 points, or 0.83
percent, in volume of 47,749 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 82 points, or 0.5 percent,
with 41,064 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)