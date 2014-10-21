US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Apple; S&P up for 4th straight day

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight session of gains
as Apple and Texas Instruments rallied after their results.
The results lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq index up more than
1 percent, while the Dow's gains were limited following
disappointing results from Coca-Cola.
The S&P 500 has gained 3.2 percent over the past four
sessions, rebounding after a four-week decline that took the
benchmark index down nearly 10 percent from its intraday record.
With the day's gain, the S&P advanced back above its 200-day and
14-day moving averages, a sign that momentum is turning more
positive.
Apple Inc rose 2.3 percent to $102 in heavy trading
a day after revenue topped expectations, helped by strong sales
of its iPhone line. It also gave a strong outlook for the
holiday quarter.
"This was strong across all sectors, and Apple gave a good
guidance. Any fund manager who is underweight on Apple is
probably rethinking that position today," said Michael Binger,
senior portfolio manager at Minneapolis-based Gradient
Investments, which owns the stock.
Chipmaker Texas Instruments' shares rose 3 percent
to $45.80 after its revenue beat forecasts, easing concerns
about weak industry demand following IBM's results.
On the downside, Dow components Coca-Cola Co and
McDonald's Corp both fell following their results, with
currency exchange rates a concern for both.
Coca-Cola fell 5.5 percent to $40.89 in its
biggest one-day decline since October 2008. McDonald's lost 0.4
percent to $91.22.
"The earnings season is kind of average so far, and we're
starting to see the strong dollar hurt stocks like McDonald's
and Coke," Binger said. "The world is a little different because
of slowing overseas, but I'd use any pullback as a buying
opportunity."
Also lower was Chipotle Mexican Grill, down 4.6
percent to $623, a day after signaling its current pace of
growth couldn't last forever.
While earnings have largely come in strong so far this
quarter, concerns continue to swirl over the pace of global
economic growth. An index of shares in China fell 0.7
percent after the country's gross domestic product grew 7.3
percent in the third quarter, the slowest pace since the first
quarter of 2009, during the financial crisis.
At 10:03 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
57.42 points, or 0.35 percent, to 16,457.09, the S&P 500
gained 17.28 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,921.29 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 47.83 points, or 1.11 percent, to
4,363.90.
Existing home sales rose 2.4 percent in September, above
expectations, hitting their highest level in a year.
The PHLX Housing index rose 1 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,186 to 621, for a 3.52-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,588 issues rose and 685 fell for a 2.32-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 8 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 20 new highs
and 8 new lows.
