US STOCKS-Wall St rallies 1 pct; S&P up for 4th straight day

* Apple rallies, lifting S&P 500 and Nasdaq
* Weakness in Coca-Cola limits Dow's advance
* S&P 500 back above 200-day moving average
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight session of gains
as Apple and Texas Instruments jumped following their results.
The results gave an outsized boost to the tech-heavy Nasdaq
index, but the Dow's gains were limited by a selloff in
Coca-Cola shares.
The S&P 500 has gained 3.5 percent over the past four
sessions, rebounding after a four-week decline that took the
benchmark index down nearly 10 percent from its intraday record.
In a sign that momentum is turning more positive, the S&P
returned back above its 200-day and 14-day moving averages,
while the CBOE Volatility index fell 10 percent to 16.71.
The VIX was below one-month VIX futures for the first time since
Oct. 8.
Apple Inc rose 2.4 percent to $102.20 in heavy
trading a day after revenue topped expectations, helped by
strong sales of its iPhone line. It also gave a strong outlook
for the holiday quarter.
"Apple gave a good guidance. Any fund manager who is
underweight on Apple is probably rethinking that position
today," said Michael Binger, senior portfolio manager at
Minneapolis-based Gradient Investments, which owns Apple stock.
Chipmaker Texas Instruments' shares rose 3.4 percent
to $45.91 after its revenue beat forecasts, easing concerns
about weak industry demand following IBM's results.
On the downside, Dow components Coca-Cola Co and
McDonald's Corp both fell following their results, with
currency exchange rates a concern for both.
Coca-Cola fell 6.2 percent to $40.61 in its
biggest one-day decline since October 2008. McDonald's lost 0.5
percent to $91.15.
"The earnings season is kind of average so far, and we're
starting to see the strong dollar hurt stocks like McDonald's
and Coke," Binger said. "The world is a little different because
of slowing overseas, but I'd use any pullback as a buying
opportunity."
While earnings have largely come in strong so far this
quarter, concerns continue to swirl over the pace of global
economic growth. China's gross domestic product grew 7.3 percent
in the third quarter, the slowest pace since the first quarter
of 2009.
At 11:12 a.m. the Dow Jones industrial average rose
103.85 points, or 0.63 percent, to 16,503.52, the S&P 500
gained 24.05 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,928.06 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 69.72 points, or 1.62 percent, to
4,385.80.
U.S. existing home sales rose 2.4 percent in September,
above expectations, hitting their highest level in a year.
The PHLX Housing index rose 1.3 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,422 to 540, for a 4.49-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,884 issues rose and 623 fell for a 3.02-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 13 new 52-week highs
and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 30 new highs
and 17 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)