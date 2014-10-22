US STOCKS-Futures flat after four-day rally, Yahoo up early

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Wednesday, implying that buyers were taking a pause
following the biggest four-day rally for the S&P 500 since
January 2013.
* Major indexes jumped about 2 percent on Tuesday, lifted by
strong corporate results, especially in the tech sector, and a
Reuters report that the European Central Bank was considering
buying corporate bonds.
* The S&P 500 has gained 4.2 percent over the past four
sessions, putting it about 3.5 percent from its closing record,
and up more than 6 percent from its session low last Wednesday,
when the benchmark nearly reached correction territory. It
closed Tuesday above both its 14-day moving average and its
200-day average, a sign of improving near-term momentum.
* Earnings continue to be in focus. Late Tuesday, both Yahoo
Inc and Broadcom posted better-than-expected
revenue growth. Yahoo rose 3.3 percent to $41.52 in premarket
trading and was the Nasdaq's most active premarket stock.
* While earnings have largely come in strong so far this
quarter, concerns continue to swirl over the pace of global
economic growth and the timing of central bank policy changes.
* Investors will be looking ahead to the consumer price
index, which is seen as flat in September. The report, due at
8:30 a.m., is the first read on CPI since August's 0.2 percent
dip, the first time prices fell in near 1-1/2 years, which was
seen as lessening the urgency for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates.
Futures snapshot at 6:55:
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 3.25 points, or 0.17
percent, with 180,299 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.04
percent, in volume of 23,940 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 26,384 contracts changing hands.
