US STOCKS-Boeing, Dow Chemical among biggest premarket movers

NEW YORK Oct 22 Boeing Co and Dow Chemical were among the biggest movers of Wednesday's premarket session, with both stocks higher in the wake of strong results.

Boeing rose as much as 3.1 percent in the premarket session, last trading up 0.9 percent at $128.30, after posting adjusted earnings that topped expectations. The Dow component also raised its full-year profit view.

Dow Chemical rose 2.7 percent to $49.50 before the bell after the company also reported better-than-expected earnings, helped by higher sales in its plastics and performance materials business units.

On the downside, Biogen Idec Inc fell 2.7 percent to $318 after sales of its oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera fell short of lofty Wall Street estimates for the first time, though the biotech company's earnings topped expectations and it raised its full-year forecast. Separately, 3D Systems Corp dropped 8.9 percent to $39.50 after the company gave a revenue outlook that was well below forecasts.

The broader market was flat on the session, implying that buyers were taking a pause following the biggest four-day rally for the S&P 500 since January 2013.

Futures snapshot at 8:10:

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, with 226,507 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.11 percent, in volume of 30,801 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.05 percent, with 32,084 contracts changing hands.