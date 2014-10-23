US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains; media reports New York doctor may have Ebola

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks pared gains in the final hour of trading on Thursday following media reports that a doctor was being tested at a New York City hospital for a possible case of Ebola.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 220.41 points, or 1.34 percent, to 16,681.73, the S&P 500 gained 23.14 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,950.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.99 points, or 1.51 percent, to 4,448.84. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.