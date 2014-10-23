US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains; media reports New York doctor may have Ebola

NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks pared gains in the final hour of trading on Thursday following media reports that a doctor was being tested at a New York City hospital for a possible case of Ebola.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 220.41 points, or 1.34 percent, to 16,681.73, the S&P 500 gained 23.14 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,950.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.99 points, or 1.51 percent, to 4,448.84. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)