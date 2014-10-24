US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as Microsoft offsets Amazon

* Amazon tumbles, Microsoft climbs after earnings
* New home sales climb to six-year high
* Indexes: Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P off 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Friday, as disappointing earnings from Amazon were offset by
gains in Microsoft after its quarterly results.
Amazon plunged 7.3 percent to $290.45 as the
biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after the
online retailer's sales projections for the crucial holiday
quarter disappointed Wall Street and third-quarter results
missed forecasts.
But Microsoft, up 1.3 percent at $45.63, helped
offset the drop in Amazon after it reported higher-than-expected
quarterly revenue while keeping its profit margins largely
intact.
Procter & Gamble gained 2.9 percent to $85.67 to also
help boost the Dow and S&P 500 after the world's largest
household products maker posted quarterly results and said it
would split its Duracell battery business into a separate
company.
The S&P 500 is up 3.5 percent for the week, putting
the index on pace for its first weekly gain in five and best
week since the start of 2013, powered largely by solid corporate
earnings reports. The benchmark index is down 2.8 percent after
slumping more than 7 percent from its record high on Sept. 18
while volatility has spiked.
"The global growth scare that set everything into a tailspin
seems to have calmed down a little bit, the world is not coming
to an end," said John De Clue, chief investment officer of the
Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"We were lulled into a sense of complacency and now the
market is on high alert, people perceive both threats and
opportunities and they are poised to take action pretty
quickly."
Concerns over the spread of Ebola continued to vex the
market. A doctor who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients
was in an isolation unit in New York City on Friday after
testing positive for the virus while the World Health
Organization set out plans for speeding up development and
deployment of experimental Ebola vaccines.
At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT)) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 6.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,683.97, the S&P
500 lost 0.64 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,950.18 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97 points, or 0.04 percent,
to 4,454.76.
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose to a six-year
high in September, up 0.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 467,000 units.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Edwards
Life, which rose 10.2 percent, while the largest decliner
was Amazon.
On the Nasdaq 100 the largest gainer was KLA Tencor
, which rose 8.3 percent, while the largest decliner was
Amazon.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Petrobras
, up 7.18 percent to $12.98; Ford Motor, down 2.85
percent to $13.99 and Bank Of America, up 0.06 percent
to $16.61.
On the Nasdaq, DryShips, down 26.3 percent to
$1.48; Microsoft and Apple, down 0.1 percent to $104.77
were among the most actively traded.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,472 to 1,289, for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,153 issues rose and 1,131 fell for a 1.02-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 20 new 52-week highs
and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 29 new
highs and 17 new lows.
