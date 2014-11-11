US STOCKS-Wall St edges up; Dow, S&P hit fresh records

* D.R. Horton advances after earnings
* Veterans Day holiday may curb volume
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Tuesday, as investors paused after a strong rally, but the
Dow and S&P 500 managed to edge up to set fresh intraday records
for a fifth straight session.
On Monday, the benchmark S&P index had set its 39th new
closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the
index closed at a record high in four consecutive days was in
June, while the last five-day streak was in May 2013.
The benchmark index has rallied more than 9 percent since
hitting a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive
economic data and solid corporate earnings reports. For the
year, the index is up over 10 percent.
"At a time when the bulk of earnings season is behind us,
the kind of calm market we are seeing this week is to be
expected," said David Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P.
Morgan Funds in New York.
"That being said, we have come pretty far, pretty fast. I
wouldn't be surprised to see the market consolidate a little, in
the form of hovering around here or pulling back a little bit."
Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning showed that of
449 companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings, 74.6 percent
beat expectations, above the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and
67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall are
expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.32 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 17,636.06, the S&P 500 gained 2.97
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,041.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 4.65 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,656.27.
D.R. Horton rose 1.4 percent to $23.75 after the
largest U.S. homebuilder reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue but earnings missed Wall Street expectations. The PHLX
housing index gained 0.8 percent.
U.S. economic data was spare on Tuesday due to the U.S.
Veterans Day holiday, which also served to keep volume light.
Cable providers remained under pressure for a second
straight session, after U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Monday that Internet service providers should be regulated more
like public utilities. Time Warner Cable lost 3.7
percent to $131.41, Comcast fell 2.1 percent to $51.84
and Cablevision declined 2.2 percent to $18.19.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's finance services arm
"will definitely go public," Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on
Tuesday, eyeing a mainland China listing for the e-commerce
company's crown jewel. In addition, its Singles'
Day sales broke through the $8 billion mark. But shares lost 4
percent to $114.36.
Zynga shares jumped 5.6 percent to $2.62 after
Jefferies raised its rating to "buy" from "hold" with a $4.50
price target.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)