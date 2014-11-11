US STOCKS-Wall St inches lower after Dow, S&P hit intraday records

* D.R. Horton advances after earnings
* Veterans Day holiday curbs volume
* Indexes off: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Tuesday afternoon after the Dow and S&P 500 managed to touch
fresh intraday records for a fifth straight session in early
trading.
Among the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliners, the stock
of Juniper Networks fell 3.8 percent, a day after the
company's chief executive resigned following a board review of
his conduct in a negotiation with a customer.
Shares of Alibaba were down 3.4 percent, retracing
recent gains. The e-commerce giant reported more than $9 billion
in sales on China's Singles' Day on Tuesday.
The benchmark S&P index had set its 39th new closing high
for the year on Monday, versus 45 such highs in 2013. The last
time the index closed at a record for four consecutive days was
in June, while its last five-day streak was in May 2013.
The benchmark has rallied more than 9 percent from a
six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and
solid corporate earnings reports. For the year, the index is up
over 10 percent.
"We have come pretty far, pretty fast. I wouldn't be
surprised to see the market consolidate a little, in the form of
hovering around here or pulling back a little bit," said David
Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New
York.
At 1:49 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
16.53 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,597.21, the S&P 500
lost 1.74 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,036.52 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 1.26 points, or 0.03 percent, to
4,650.36.
Among the day's gainers, D.R. Horton rose 1.4
percent. The largest U.S. homebuilder reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and said orders jumped 38
percent, suggesting an uptick in housing demand.
There were no U.S. government economic reports on Tuesday
due to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday, which also served to keep
volume light.
Cable providers remained under pressure for a second
straight session after U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Monday that Internet service providers should be regulated more
like public utilities. Comcast was down 0.7 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,651 to 1,338, for a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,497 issues fell and 1,127 advanced for a 1.33-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)