US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 edge lower after hitting intraday records

* D.R. Horton advances after earnings
* Veterans Day holiday curbs volume
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
NEW YORK, Nov 11 The Dow and S&P 500 inched
lower late Tuesday afternoon after both indexes managed to touch
fresh intraday records for a fifth straight session in early
trading.
Among the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliners, the stock
of Juniper Networks fell 4.5 percent, a day after the
company's chief executive resigned following a board review of
his conduct in a negotiation with a customer.
Shares of Alibaba were down 3.7 percent, retracing
recent gains. The e-commerce giant reported more than $9 billion
in sales on China's Singles' Day on Tuesday.
The benchmark S&P index had set its 39th new closing high
for the year on Monday, versus 45 such highs in 2013. The last
time the index closed at a record for four consecutive days was
in June, while its last five-day streak was in May 2013.
The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a six-month
low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid
corporate earnings reports. For the year, the index is up over
10 percent.
The market is likely pausing as third-quarter earnings wind
down, but the repeated new highs could mean stocks will end the
year on a positive note, said Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in Boston.
"We'll likely see less big up days and less big down days,
and I think market will just grind higher."
At 2:50 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
14.96 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,598.78, the S&P 500
lost 0.61 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,037.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 2.48 points, or 0.05 percent, to
4,654.09.
Among the day's gainers, D.R. Horton rose 2.5
percent. The largest U.S. homebuilder reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and said orders jumped 38
percent, suggesting an uptick in housing demand.
Activity was light due to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday.
Cable providers remained under pressure for a second
straight session after U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Monday that Internet service providers should be regulated more
like public utilities. Comcast was down 0.2 percent
and among the day's most actively trades shares.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,607 to 1,422, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,492 issues fell and 1,155 advanced for a 1.29-to-1
ratio.
