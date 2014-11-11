US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 set record highs in light volume

* Veterans Day holiday curbs volume
* D.R. Horton advances after earnings
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 11 The Dow and S&P 500 eked out a
fifth session of record closing highs on Tuesday, barely
extending the market's recent rally in light volume as consumer
discretionary shares gained.
The S&P 500's top percentage gainer was Zoetis,
which jumped 8.9 percent to $43.72. Activist hedge fund manager
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings has taken a
new position in the animal health company, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
In the consumer discretionary space, shares of homebuilders
rose after D.R. Horton reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and said orders jumped 38 percent, suggesting
an uptick in housing demand. D.R. Horton shares rose 2.2 percent
to $23.95.
The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a six-month
low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid
corporate earnings reports. For the year so far, the index is up
10.4 percent.
"The market's had a huge run, and right now it's earned the
right to sit and consolidate that move," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
But sideways action "is another healthy sign" at this stage,
as well as aggressive "buying at the dips," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.16 points, or
0.01 percent, to 17,614.9, a record high close. The S&P 500
gained 1.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,039.68, also a
new record. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.94 points, or
0.19 percent, to 4,660.56.
Volume was light due to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday. About
5.5 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, below the 6.8
billion average this month, according to BATS Global Markets.
The S&P 500 set its 40th closing high of the year, versus 45
such highs in 2013. The last time the index closed at a record
for five consecutive days was in May 2013.
The S&P 500's biggest percentage decliner was Juniper
Networks, down 5.7 percent to $20.28, a day after the
company's chief executive resigned following a board review of
his conduct in a negotiation with a customer.
Cable providers mostly remained under pressure for a second
straight session after U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Monday that Internet service providers should be regulated more
like public utilities. Time Warner Cable was down 1.3
percent at $134.78.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 1,566 to
1,481, for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the Nasdaq, 1,407
issues fell and 1,239 advanced for a 1.14-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)