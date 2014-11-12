US STOCKS-Wall St pulls back from records; banks dip

* Macy's climbs after earnings
* BB&T to buy Susquehanna Bancshares for $2.5 bln
* Wholesale inventory data due
* Indexes off: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on
Wednesday, a day after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record
highs for a fifth straight session.
Financial companies lost ground after global regulators
fined five major banks - including UBS AG ,
HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc - $3.4
billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to
manipulate the foreign exchange market.
Citigroup shares dipped 0.5 percent to $53.56 while the S&P
financial index lost 0.3 percent.
"The imposition of fines by the watchdog basically weighed
on European bank stocks, and as a result the market is following
suit here," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"It's a market that could certainly use a little bit of a
rest and a pullback, and that would be healthy from a technical
aspect."
Tuesday's record close for the S&P 500 marked its 40th new
closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the
index closed at a record high for five straight days was in May
2013, with the next longest streak being an 8-day run in June
1997. The Dow is on a 6-session winning streak, its longest run
since June.
The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a six-month
low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid
corporate earnings. For the year so far, the index is up more
than 10 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 69.82 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 17,545.08, the S&P 500 lost 5.88
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,033.8 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,651.46.
As earnings season draws to a close, Thomson Reuters data
through Tuesday morning showed that of 449 companies in the S&P
500 reporting, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above the 63
percent average beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past
four quarters. Earnings overall were expected to grow 10 percent
over the year-ago period.
Macy's Inc helped lead retailers to a slight gain, up
2.2 percent to $59.90 after it posted third-quarter earnings and
revised its full-year outlook. The S&P retail index
edged up 0.1 percent. Cisco Systems is
scheduled to report earnings after the close.
In a light day for economic data, a report on wholesale
inventory for September is due at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus the 0.7 percent
increase in the prior month.
Susquehanna Bancshares Inc surged 33.1 percent to
$13.18 after the company agreed to be acquired by BB&T Corp
for about $2.5 billion. BB&T shares lost 1.7 percent to
$37.69.
