US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 slip with banks, energy; retailers up

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 12 The Dow and S&P 500 dipped in late Wednesday afternoon trading, pausing after a series of record highs in the Dow and S&P 500, as financial shares lost ground after global regulators fined five major banks.

Energy shares also dipped along with oil prices, with Brent crude oil breaking below $80 a barrel for the first time since September 2010. Shares of Exxon Mobil were down 1.3 percent, leading the S&P 500 lower.

The banks, including UBS AG , HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc, were fined $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

Citigroup, which will pay $1.02 billion to settle the probe, dipped 0.8 percent. JPMorgan Chase, which is also facing a penalty, fell 1.5 percent and was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500. The S&P financial index lost 0.4 percent.

With valuations still "reasonable, the market should enjoy normal seasonal strength in the final months of the year," said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation for RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta.

At 2:54 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.5 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,589.4, the S&P 500 lost 3.96 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,035.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,665.63.

The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and corporate earnings. For the year so far, it is up more than 10 percent.

Among the biggest decliners on the New York Stock Exchange, SeaWorld Entertainment slumped 9.6 percent after quarterly earnings fell short of expectations.

The day's gainers included retailers. Macy's Inc rose 4.7 percent after it posted third-quarter earnings and revised its full-year outlook. Shares of J.C. Penney were up 6.7 percent, while shares of Urban Outfitters were up 3.2 percent.

Also on the up side, shares of Twitter jumped 6.8 percent after it said during its first financial analyst day that it is considering creating additional mobile applications beyond its core messaging service and ways of making it easier for newcomers to use its service.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,545 to 1,493, for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,472 issues rose and 1,178 fell for a 1.25-to-1 ratio. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)