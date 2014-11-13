US STOCKS-Futures gain after Wal-Mart results; data on tap

* Wal-Mart climbs in premarket after results
* Initial jobless claims data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Thursday, after the Dow and S&P snapped a five-day
streak of record closing highs and ahead of data on the labor
market.
* Wal-Mart shares advanced 2 percent to $80.75 in
premarket trading after the retail giant posted its quarterly
results.
* Weekly initial jobless claims data is due at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT). Expectations call for claims to inch up to 280,000
versus 278,000 in the prior week.
* The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a
six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and
corporate earnings. For the year so far, it is up 10.3 percent.
* J.C. Penney shares fell 5.9 percent to $7.30 in
premarket trading after it reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss Wednesday but said same-store sales were flat and
slightly cut its full-year revenue forecast.
* As earnings season winds down, Thomson Reuters data showed
that of 453 companies in the S&P 500 to report, 74.8 percent
beat expectations, above the 63 percent average beat rate since
1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall
were expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.
* DreamWorks Animation shares jumped 23.9 percent to
$27.72 before the opening bell after the New York Times cited
sources as saying toymaker Hasbro Inc was in talks to
buy the Hollywood studio.
* European shares staged a modest rebound on Thursday, with
strong results from Iliad and KBC slightly
outweighing gloomy updates in the utilities sector.
* Asian shares were flat in the face of a cooling Chinese
economy, after a flurry of data which met or was slightly below
expectations.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.26
percent, with 122,950 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.3
percent, in volume of 18,820 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 44 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 20,816 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)